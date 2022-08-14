Ruto and Odinga hit the 5 million votes mark

🔵 Kenya election RESULTS 9.30pm

✳ Ruto – 52.54% ➡ 5,621,912 votes

✳ Odinga- 46.78% ➡ 5,004,081

✳ Wajackoyah – 0.45% ➡ 47,675

✳ Waihiga- 0.23% ➡ 24,790

* 211 constituencies out of 291 (72.5%)

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Both William Ruto and Raila Odinga hit the 5 million votes mark Sunday night as Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) raced to finish counting ahead of Monday’s constitutional deadline to announce results of the country’s 2022 Presidential election.

Four days after polls closed, IEBC has so far managed to release 72% of the results, due to a long verification process (see info-graphic bottom). They now have up to end of Monday to release the remaining 28% and declare a winner or a tie.

William Ruto of UDA maintains a lead that started early in the day, and is at 52.54% with 5,621,912 votes. Azimo La Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga fell back, and is at 46.78%, 600,000 votes behind at 5,004,081.

Kenya on Tuesday held its seventh general election since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 where voters lined to elect the country’s fifth president, members of the National Assembly, senators, and county governors. Kenyans voted for 16,105 candidates, who are vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.

Vote tallying process

