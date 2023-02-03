Russia’s response to threats not limited to use of armored vehicles: Putin

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Russia’s response to threats against the country will not be limited to the use of armored vehicles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

Russia has the means to respond to those threatening the country, Putin said during his speech at a concert in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, according to the Kremlin.

“Those who are trying to draw European countries into a new war against Russia… clearly don’t understand that a modern war with Russia will look completely different,” the president said.

Putin also attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Battle of Stalingrad State Historical Memorial Museum during his work trip to Volgograd.