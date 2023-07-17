Russia suspends participation in Black Sea grain deal

Moscow, Russia | AGENCIES | Russia has suspended the participation in the Black Sea grain export deal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

The Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, also called the Black Sea Grain Initiative,is an agreement among Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations (UN) during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February led to a complete halt of maritime grain shipments from Ukraine, previously a major exporter via the Black Sea. Additionally Russia temporarily halted its grain exports, further exacerbating the situation. This resulted in a rise in world food prices and the threat of famine in lower-income countries, and accusation that Russia was weaponizing food supplies.