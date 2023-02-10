Russia supports Sudan’s efforts to resolve political crisis without foreign dictations: FM

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | Visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday expressed Russia’s support for Sudan’s efforts to resolve the country’s political crisis without foreign dictations.

“We support Sudan’s efforts to achieve stability. We support the national dialogue among the Sudanese away from foreign dictations,” Lavrov told a joint press conference with Sudanese Acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq at the airport of Sudan’s capital Khartoum.

“We support Sudan’s endeavor to lift the sanctions imposed on it and we will work to support each other regarding the decisions of the United Nations,” he added.

The two sides also discussed coordination at the international forums and reformation of the UN Security Council, the Russian top diplomat noted, advocating the establishment of a multipolar world in which all parties enjoy equal opportunities.

Commenting on Russia-Ukraine conflict, Lavrov highlighted the importance of implementing the Minsk agreements aimed at achieving a cease-fire in Donbass.

If “efforts were directed to implement the Minsk agreements, the Russian military operation would not have started,” he said.

For his part, Al-Sadiq said Sudan and Russia have agreed on increasing bilateral trade cooperation and the reformation of “the United Nations generally and the Security Council in particular.”

He also expressed Sudan’s support for Russia’s endeavor to create a multipolar world in which all parties are generally equal.

He said that Sudan will take part in the Russia-Africa summit slated for July in Russia.

Lavrov arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday evening and held talks with the Sudanese leaders on bilateral relations and a number of international and regional issues.

This was Lavrov’s second visit to Sudan since 2014 when Sudan was still ruled by former President Omar al-Bashir who was ousted from power in a popular revolution in 2019.