Sunday , March 13 2022
Russia says to publish retaliatory sanctions against West soon

The Independent March 13, 2022 WORLD 1 Comment

Putin. PHOTO @KremlinRussia_E

Moscow, Russia |  Xinhua |  Russia will publish individual sanctions against the West in the near future, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday.

“The lists are ready,” Ryabkov said on Russian broadcaster Channel One, adding that the sanctions will be made public soon.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow sees no indication that the United States was ready to continue dialogue on Ukraine.

The diplomat also warned Washington against transferring weapons to Ukraine, adding that these weapons will become legitimate targets for the Russian forces. ■

One comment

  1. Leonald
    March 13, 2022 at 6:22 am

    How did Uganda said on Russia in ending up the war against Ukraine

    Reply

