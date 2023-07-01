Sunday , July 2 2023
Russia extends ban on transportation of goods by trucks from unfriendly countries

The Independent | Xinhua

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Russia extended the ban on the transportation of goods across the country by trucks from unfriendly countries until Dec. 30, according to the official legal information portal on Friday.

“The ban on international road transport of a number of goods on the territory of Russia by vehicles of unfriendly states has been extended until December 30, 2023,” said the document.

Meanwhile, fresh restrictions on the transportation of goods across Russia by trucks from Poland have been introduced with the exceptions made for critically important goods, according to the country’s transport ministry.

