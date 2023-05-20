Saturday , May 20 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / WORLD / Russia bans 500 Americans from entry

Russia bans 500 Americans from entry

The Independent May 20, 2023 WORLD Leave a comment

Russia’s FM Sergey Lavrov

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | An additional 500 American citizens, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, have been indefinitely barred from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

Among the newly blacklisted are significant figures, officials, lawmakers, experts and heads of military-industrial companies, the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said the travel ban was introduced in response to repeatedly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the Joe Biden administration.

“It is high time for Washington to learn that not a single hostile attack against Russia will be left without a strong reaction,” the ministry said.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved