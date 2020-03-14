Rukungiri truck drivers complain about absence of sanitary facilities

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Truck drivers in Rukungiri municipality have nowhere to answer nature’s call following their relocation by the authorities from Nabugabo stage to Ntungamo stage.

The new stage has no toilet facility. The available facility is half way built by the municipal authorities.

Charles Makuru, the Rukungiri municipal mayor, says they stopped building the facility because of a land dispute between the Municipality and Charles Kawawa.

He says Kawawa ran to court, which issued an injunction suspending the construction until the matter is resolved.

The drivers are up in arms and want the authorities to come up with a quick solution. Some of the drivers told our reporter that they are charged exorbitantly to use private toilets in homes near the stage.

Moses Byarugaba, a truck driver says although the authorities are very quick when it comes to collecting stage and parking tax dues, they have failed to respond their pleas to construct for them sanitary facilities.

Jackson Ayebazibwe, another driver says despite paying taxes, they don’t receive any services from the municipality.

Alexander Kikwaya, the Rukungiri Town Clerk told our reporter that plans to complete the toilets are underway since they won the case filed by Kawawa.

He revealed that the municipal engineer has started pouring materials at the site and called for calm, saying construction will resume next week.

******

URN