Rubaga Hospital: Ssegirinya not dead, still in critical condition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rubaga Hospital has clarified the condition of Mohammed Ssegirinya, the Kawempe North Member of parliament, stating that he has not been declared dead. Sister Grace Nayondo, the Acting Director of the hospital, confirmed that Ssegirinya is brain-dead, with all his organs having shut down.

However, there is still a faint heartbeat. She emphasized that the hospital cannot pronounce him dead, as a miracle could still occur. “What I can say is that the patient is critically ill and he needs our prayers and love. Although we cannot pronounce him dead, we are doing everything possible to save him,” Sister Nayondo said.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition, addressed the media at the hospital and explained that the information about Ssegirinya’s condition was shared with them by his mother, who had been informed by doctors that his organs had shut down.

“After receiving this information, we rushed to the hospital. The feedback we received from the doctors is that the only thing still functioning is a very slight pulse, as he is on life support. That is why they didn’t reach out to us with such disturbing news,” Ssenyonyi said.

He called on Ugandans, particularly the people of Kawempe, to continue praying for Ssegirinya and seek divine intervention. Ssenyonyi further noted that Ssegirinya had been stable and was being monitored at home, but his condition worsened toward the end of last year, prompting his hospitalization at Rubaga Hospital two weeks ago.

Ssegirinya had been undergoing treatment for cancer and other undisclosed health issues in Nairobi and the Netherlands over the past few months. Before his treatment in Nairobi, he had received initial care at Nsambya Hospital after being diagnosed with cancer and other ailments.

He had stabilized in August 2024 before his health deteriorated again, leading to his current hospitalization at Rubaga. Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana, spent approximately 17 months on remand at Kigo Prison in Wakiso on allegations of involvement in a series of killings in the greater Masaka area before being released on bail.

****

URN