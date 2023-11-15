Rotary Golf tourney set to raise Sh37 million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Golfers and Rotarians aim to raise $10,000 (sh37 million) in the annual Rotary Golf Tournament due on November 24 at the Uganda Golf Club- Kitante

The tournament was officially launched today by the District Governor 9213 Edward Kakembo Nsubuga together with district members of Rotary Club of Kyadondo.

“Our target for this tournament is to raise $10,000 dollars for our various charitable endeavors,” Nsubuga said. He added that their main target for the whole year is to raise a total of $570,000,

Kakembo Nsubuga said this event “brings together golf enthusiasts, community leaders, and philanthropists, all united by a common goal – creating hope in the lives of those in need.”

“The Annual Rotary Golf Tournament serves as a platform not only for friendly competition on the greens but also as a beacon of hope for various charitable endeavors. Funds raised during the tournament will contribute to Rotary initiatives aimed at basic education and literacy.”

The sponsors of this tournament are NCBA Bank, Uganda, the Ruparelia Group of Companies and the Uganda Golf Club.