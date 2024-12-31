ROLL INTO NEW YEAR: Sh100million today to usher in 2025

ITHUBA Uganda announces life-changing sh100 Million POWERBALL Rolldown to ring in the New Year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Today, December 31st is the day of the highly anticipated year-end POWERBALL Rolldown of UGX 100 million. This extraordinary opportunity awaits players if the sh1.2 billion POWERBALL jackpot remains unwon during the final draw of the year.

ITHUBA Uganda, the proud operator of the Uganda National Lottery, confirmed Monday that The POWERBALL Rolldown ensures participants have the chance to win substantial prizes even if the grand jackpot is not claimed.

“As part of ITHUBA Uganda’s ongoing commitment to transforming lives, this event is a culmination of a series of successful rolldowns held since November 2024. These events have delivered life-changing prizes to lucky winners, cementing the POWERBALL as a game that makes dreams come true, ” they said in a statement.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs expressed her excitement: “As we close out the year, the UGX 100 million POWERBALL Rolldown provides another opportunity for Ugandans to end 2024 on a high note. This is your chance to join the growing list of multi millionaires we’ve created this year. We encourage everyone to participate and seize this unique opportunity to win big and start the new year with a fresh perspective.”

Tickets are available at authorized retailers and through the Uganda National Lottery’s digital platforms.

*****

How to Play POWERBALL:

Purchase a PowerBall Ticket for the Friday Draw : Buy at any authorised Uganda National Lottery shop, dial *278# and follow the prompts, or visit nationallottery.go.ug and register now.

: Buy at any authorised Uganda National Lottery shop, dial and follow the prompts, or visit and register now. Cost : Each ticket is UGX 1,000 .

: Each ticket is . Choose Your Lucky Numbers : Select 5 numbers+ PowerBall to enter the draw and stand a chance to win.

: Select 5 numbers+ PowerBall to enter the draw and stand a chance to win. Watch the Draw: Tune in to the draw show on NBS TV at 8:57 PM on Friday the 31 December or on the Uganda National Lottery YouTube channel to see the winning numbers live.

Special Roll Down Feature If the jackpot isn’t won:

Guaranteed Roll Down : UGX 100 Million will roll down to the next prize division with winners.

: UGX 100 Million will roll down to the next prize division with winners. Higher Chances to Win : The prize will continue rolling down to lower divisions until there are winners in that particular division.

: The prize will continue rolling down to lower divisions until there are winners in that particular division. The Highest Match Wins: Players who match the most numbers in the division will take home the prize or the share of the prize depending on the amount of winners.