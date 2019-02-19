Road materials testing lab constructed in Fort Portal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A regional facility supposed to test the quality of road materials is under construction in Fort Portal.

The laboratory located in Boma, Fort Portal Municipality will be used for testing road materials that include soils, gravel, bitumen, and rocks.

It was constructed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development – USMID at a cost of 86 million shillings.

The lab will also be used by other districts in Rwenzori region which include Kamwenge, Bunyangabu, Ntoroko, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, and Bundibugyo.

Rev Willy Kintu Muhanga, the Mayor Fort Portal Municipality says that they have been struggling to test materials before using them and at times, the materials have proved to be substandard.

He cites Kibogo road which the municipality has spent more than 500 million shillings but is in a poor state because the bitumen used could have been substandard.

The Fort Portal Municipal Council Town Clerk, Godfrey Bamanyisa, says that he has already written to the commissioner Uganda Revenue Authority – URA to allow importation of the lab equipment that was procured at 114 million shillings through the contractor of USMID project in Fort Portal Abubaker Technical Services.

URN