Road carnage: Speaker’s crisis meeting yields results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Works and Transport will table regulations operationalising the Traffic and Road Safety Act, 2019 by August 13, 2023.

This was agreed in a crisis meeting convened by Speaker Anita Among on Thursday, 13 July 2023 to address increasing road accidents.

“Whereas the Traffic and Road Safety Act, 1998 has attendant regulations that have aided its operationalisation, the Roads Act 2019 which addresses various aspects of road safety, does not have regulations,” Among said.

She added, “There is need for regulations to operationalise Section 57, 58 and 59 on the towing and auctioning of abandoned or broken down automobiles on carriage ways.”

While chairing the plenary sitting later in the afternoon, Speaker Among briefed the House that UNRA had offered eight vehicles to tow cars abandoned along the roads.

“UNRA needs adequate resourcing for requisite equipment for communication and towing abandoned vehicles,” said Among.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Works and Transport, the Executive Director, Uganda National Roads Authority, the Government Chief Whip, the Leader of the Opposition, Uganda Police Force and the Ministry of Health.

The meeting resolved that there is need for strengthening roads monitoring and surveillance for amongst others, timely detection and removal of abandoned vehicles on carriage ways and reprimanding errant drivers and road users.

Government was also urged to invest in automatic number plate recognition cameras, linked to ticketing of offenders and speed guns.

***

SOURCE: Uganda Parliament Media