Rev. Okunya installed Bishop of Reformed Anglican Church

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rev. Charles Okunya Oode, a former priest in Kumi Diocese has been consecrated and enthroned as the first bishop of the Upper Nile Diocese under the Reformed Anglican Church. The Upper Nile Diocese comprises Acholi, Bukedi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions.

He becomes the fifth bishop under the Reformed Anglican Church in Uganda to be installed since the church was registered in 2020. The Reformed Anglican Church was founded by the former Archdeacon of the Rwenzori Diocese, Prof. Jonathan Kyangasha after he was defrocked by the Rwenzori Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Reuben Kisembo in 2017.

On Sunday, Prof. Kyangasha and a team of other bishops under The Continuing Anglican Church in Africa and other countries consecrated Rev. Okunya. The function was attended by thousands of Christians from Bukedea, Kumi, and Ngora districts, which make up Kumi Diocese, and attracted dignitaries including ministers and the opposition Forum for Democratic Change Party President, Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

According to Prof. Kyangasha, the consecration of Rev. Okunya opens room for true worship without discrimination.

Bishop Okunya, the former education coordinator of the Church of Uganda in Kumi Diocese, said that his major emphasis is to revive the church and empower Christians and the clergy to serve better.

Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the FDC Party President said that the consecration of Bishop Okunya is likely to foster peace and harmony in the religious faiths in the Upper Nile Diocese.

Some of the Christians who walked more than 20 kilometers to the consecration grounds in Kumi, said they are happy to join Okunya and the new church. Musa Emiku, a Christian at Telemu CoU in Kapir and Amos Adiaka, say the consecration has come at the right time for the Christians to renew their faiths.

At the consecration of Rev. Okunya, more than 100 lay readers were seen and a host of clergymen from the Kumi Diocese. However, it’s not clear whether all the clergy in attendance will be joining the Reformed Anglican Church.

