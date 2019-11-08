Rev. Bukomeko named next Bishop of Mityana Diocese

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rev. Dr. James Bukomeko is the bishop elect of Mityana diocese. He was elected yesterday by the House of Bishops of Church of Uganda sitting at Namirembe.

He will replace Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, who was elected Archbishop of Church of Uganda.

According to information released by the Provincial Secretary Rev. Canon Captain William Ongeng, the Bishop elect will be consecrated and enthroned on February, 2, 2020 at St. Andrew’s Cathedral in Namukozi in Mityana municipality.

Rev. Dr. Bukomeko will become the fifth bishop of Mityana Anglican Diocese, which was inaugurated in 1977 by the Most Rev. Silvanus Wani. It was curved from West Buganda Diocese to celebrate 100 years of the faith in Uganda.

Who is Rev. James Bukomeko?

Available information indicates that Rev. Bukomeko, 51, was born in Luweero and is the youngest of twelve children.

He was ordained deacon and priest in 1994 and has since served in various capacities in Namirembe Diocese including being parish priest and Assistant Vicar.

Rev. Bukomeko has been serving at St. Stephen’s parish Nansana in Wakiso district.

The Bishop-elect holds a Master of Divinity degree from Uganda Christian University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management from Uganda Management Institute, a Bachelor of Education and a Diploma in Education from Nkumba University.

He also holds an Executive Certificate from Hertfordshire University and received an honorary doctorate from the London Bridge Business School.

