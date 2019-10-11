Results of 56 UBTEB candidates cancelled over malpractices

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The results of 56 candidates who sat the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) examinations have been cancelled by the examinations body due to malpractices.

Onesmus Oyesigye, the Board’s Executive Secretary revealed this on Thursday at the release of results for the final year examinations held between May 17th and June 17th 2019, in 175 accredited examination centres countrywide.

Speaking at UBTEB offices in Ntinda, Oyesigye noted that there were 72 cases of examination malpractices from 12 examination centres.

“The Board heard their please and has recommended caution and cancellation of results for 57 candidates,” Oyesigye said.

Oyesigye appealed to principals of various technical and business training centres to guide the candidates so they don’t fall victims to examination malpractice.

The board was releasing results of a total of 7,006 candidates comprising of 2,639 females and 4,368 males.

Out of this number, 5,656 sat the examinations in all four sets of examinable areas, 1,350 missed to do some modules in one or more examinations while some missed to do continuous assessment at the training institutions. Of these, 4,023 successfully completed the programmes while 1,634 (about 29%) did not satisfy all the required standards.

The results released were in categories of 39 technical institutions, 113 business institutes, and 23 Physical and Biological centres.

The results were for candidates who joined training institutions in August 2017 and March 2018 for Technical Diploma programmes, Business Diploma & Certificate Programmes, and Physical & Biological Diploma and Certificate Programmes.

According to Dr Eng. Silver Mugisha, the UBTEB Board chairperson, the Board has withheld the results of other 16 candidates pending completion of investigation of their cases by the Board’s security committee.

He says that since the Board has introduced more stringent measures against malpractices, they expect them to deter candidates from involvement in any examination related malpractice.

Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the Minister of State for Higher Education expressed disappointment on the level of examination malpractices. He says that the ministry will continue to work with UBTEB and other stakeholders to stamp the vice out.

Muyingo urged the technical and business institutes to be patriotic and think about parents who pay money educate their children.

Nathan Itungo Twesigye a member of Parliament for Kashari South County in Mbarara District, who also doubles as a proprietor of Makerere Business Institute (MBI) blamed institutions who aid their students to cheat, especially practical papers.

URN