Residents, leaders decry delayed completion of Aduku sub county headquarters

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Aduku Sub County in Kwania district have tasked the authorities to speed up the completion of the Sub County Administration Block.

The sub-county lost its headquarters following the creation of the town council in 2010, however, the sub-county received 110 Million Shillings meant for the construction of its headquarters.

ROOVACO Uganda Limited was in 2019, contracted to construct the administration block under Phase-I. Construction of the project commenced last year in Feb and was supposed to end in June, this year.

Under the phase II, the Sub County authorities received 50 million shillings from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development for the completion of the project; however, the completion has been delayed, angering residents of Aduku Sub County.

George Ongora, a resident of Akot trading center in Aduku Sub County says, the delay to complete the Sub County offices has greatly hindered service delivery.

He says the Sub County has now failed to rehabilitate its roads and monitor government projects since much of its quarterly releases is being used to pay accumulated arrears of a commercial building that they are renting.

Sylvia Awor, a resident of Aora Village, Aboko parish in Aduku Sub County says the delays to complete the Sub County Offices have deterred development in the area.

William Owiny, the Aduku Sub County Chief attributes the delay to a slow pace in procurement. He, however, says that they are expecting the completion works on the project to commence towards the end of the second quarter.

Despite delays to complete the block, Sam Omara Angai, the Aduku Sub County Chairman says the Sub County has continued to grapple with rental arrears of 2.5 million shillings which have paralyzed service delivery.

Albina Awor, the Kwania Chief Administrative Officer, says several projects in the district have delayed progress due to a challenge imposed by coronavirus which has affected the procurement process.

But, Awor says the department has resumed normal duty adding that once the procurement is completed, the Phase-II will be awarded to a contractor to have it completed to improve services.

********

URN