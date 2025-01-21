Residents complain about slow works of Sir Apollo Kaggwa road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Motorists and residents on Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road have expressed concern over the slow pace of road works.

Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road is a 3.3-kilometre road that connects key areas to the city center.

Along the road, there are commercial and residential buildings, businesses, shops, and markets. The road is also characterized by heavy traffic, especially during peak hours.

In 2023, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) started upgrading the road using USD 288 million in funding from the African Development Bank under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project.

However, motorists and residents along the road have expressed concern over the slow pace of the construction work.

Kayla Kayesu, a businesswoman operating a motor spare parts shop along the road, said that while she is happy KCCA is working on the road, the pace of construction is slow. She added that the delays have affected her business because the ongoing construction work has resulted in a decrease in the flow of customers.

Additionally, the heavy dust resulting from the ongoing work has affected their businesses.

Happy Joseph Tumusiime, a boda boda rider, mentioned that the ongoing construction is disrupting their work. He urged the contractors to speed up the roadworks so that businesses can recover.

Alex Byamukama, also says that while the road has been in a poor state, the construction will help ease traffic flow.

However, he noted that the slow progress disrupts their daily activities, particularly when the road is blocked and traffic is diverted.

Byamukama also raised concerns about individuals who block alternative routes and demand money from motorists and boda bodas. He added that this situation leads to increased fuel consumption and urged contractors to expedite the work so that people can work and travel freely.

Engineer Dennis Magaja, the Assistant Team Leader for the construction works of the road at KCCA, explained that the roadworks were originally scheduled for completion within 18 months.

He attributed the delays to the heavy rains in 2023 and 2024. He also cited the shifting of utility lines, including police CCTV cables, national water pipes, and internet and telecom cables.

Engineer Magaja added that the construction work is currently 45% and are working on the drainage channels and laying the first layer of tarmac, which helps reduce dust and eases vehicle movement while other works continue.

Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road is part of the third lot of roads under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project, which also includes Ssuuna I Road, Gaba Road, Ssuna 2 Road, Muzito Road, Eighth Street Namuwongo, Fifth Street, and Sixth Street, totalling 151 billion shillings.

Engineer Magaja said that all the roads are under the China Railway 18 Bureau Group and are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road will have three lanes, covered drainages, walkways, cycle lanes on either side and streetlights on both sides.

****

URN