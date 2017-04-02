Renewed calls for sports funding after IAAF golden triumph

The persistent calls for increased funding towards sports grew louder when a Ugandan teenager, Jacob Kiplimo won gold at the IAAF Cross country championship that was held in Uganda recently- saying the country has enormous, untapped potential. Seventeen year old Kiplimo won gold in the U20 category in the 8km race, the first gold for Uganda in a World Cross Country championship organised by International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF). Various players in the sports arena have urged Ugandan authorities to significantly increase its sports budget to cater to the abundance of talent in the country. The government had promised to construct a high altitude training centre for athletes in Kapchorwa but the project has failed to take off. Analysts say the absence of facilities is what prompts stars like Kiplimo to train from neighbouring Kenya.

