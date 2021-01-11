Remain peaceful- UPDF commander tells west nile people

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Colonel Jackson Kayanja, the commander of the 409 Brigade has urged the people of West Nile to remain peaceful and avoid the temptation of violence during the general elections.

Leading a team of UPDF, Prison and Police officers and ‘Wanainchi’ in a clean-up exercise of Arua City on Monday morning to launch the commemoration of this year’s Tarehe Sita celebrations, Col. Kayanja said as long as the people remain peaceful during the Thursday general elections, UPDF will maintain the good partnership with the Citizens.

He assured the people of West Nile of total security along the borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC and South Sudan, adding that the UPDF will remain vigilant as it has done before to secure there is no insecurity.

Some of the community members who joined the security forces in the cleanup exercise expressed mixed sentiments on the role of the security forces in the election process. Some of the members want the UPDF to desist from oppressing divergent political views.

This year’s Tarehe Sita celebrations is being held under the Theme: “Celebrating UPDF at 40 years,

fruits of fulfilled partnership of maintaining and consolidating the peoples’ security

stability and prosperity.”

The main celebrations shall be held scientifically in the greater Masaka on February 6th 2021.

********

URN