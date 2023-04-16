Religious leaders call for dialogue, end of persecution of political opponents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders have asked the government to address issues of persecution of political opponents and abductions.

The call comes at a time when opposition politicians continue crying foul about their supporters being arrested, detained, prosecuted on allegedly framed-up charges and above all, their political activities being curtailed by security agencies.

“The leaders recognize the growing acts of abuse in society, including torture of political opponents, domestic violence, psychological torture, abductions, killings, sexual abuse of children, in form of homosexuality, and LGBTQI among others,” said Dr. Joseph Sserwadda of Victory Christian Centre Church.

This was during the end of a three-day retreat at Entebbe organized by the United Nations Development Program-UNDP. It brought together religious leaders under their umbrella, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU).

There were also religious leaders from Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

Sserwanda said that member faith organizations had committed themselves to setting up organizations to offer rehabilitation, care, and support to victims.

He said that the country is engulfed in an unpredictable political environment ahead of the 2026 elections. According to Sserwanda, they are undertaking advocacy to ensure that a credible and peaceful political process is delivered.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu applauded the support and partnership with the government but expressed dismay that the government was downsizing financial support instead of increasing it to support the IRCU activities.

It was revealed that in the current budget, the government had extended to the IRCU 2.5 billion Shillings but proposals in the next budget indicated a reduction to 500 Million Shillings.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the budget cut was contrary to the President’s wish and this is a matter she would address to the concerned authority to ensure it does not happen.

On Environment, the religious leaders noted faith organizations were some of the biggest landlords in the country with vast natural and human resources yet to be put to full use for national development.

Sserwadda said there was a need to map out their resources but also integrate climate change issues into their religious programs because climate change is a threat.

On education and health, the leaders noted with concern the sky-rocketing cost of services at faith-based institutions including schools, hospitals and health facilities, and training institutions at all levels.

The leaders called for a review of the purpose and mission for which the education and health institutions were established.

The leaders said they would strengthen the family as a center of nurture, helping parents develop and play their parenting roles through social and economic programs. They also promised to support schools with programs for the nature of moral education and transition to the learners.

