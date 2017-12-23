THIS WEEK: Regional parliament resumes after 6 months halt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Dec.18, the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) resumed after six months of waiting for Kenya to forward its representatives. While other member countries had selected their representatives early in the year, Kenya only voted it’s nine representatives on Dec.14 following disagreements between the ruling Jubilee party and Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance.

The assembly will have representatives from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and the latest entrant – South Sudan. In Sudan however, they also initially faced challenges sending representatives when a concerned citizen filed a petition to the East African Court of Justice challenging the country’s process of naming candidates to the parliament.