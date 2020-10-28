Real secures late draw at Monchengladbach in UEFA Champions League

Berlin, Germany | XINHUA | Marcus Thuram’s brace wasn’t enough as Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Casemiro were on target to deny Borussia Monchengladbach a win on home soil in the second round of the UEFA Champions League’s group stage on Tuesday.

The “Foals” started courageously on home soil but still it was Real who created clear-cut chances in the opening period through Casemiro, Benzema and Toni Kroos.

The opener was scored at the other end of the pitch though, as Alassane Plea’s cross allowed Thuram to drill the ball past Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with 33 minutes played.

Real responded well and should have restored parity five minutes later when Marco Asensio squandered a promising chance from a tight angle.

After the restart, Real came out with guns blazing as Asensio’s deflected hammer rattled the crossbar with one minute played in the second half.

The momentum was all Real’s, but yet again Monchengladbach scored at the other end as Thuram tapped home a rebound from very close range in the 58th minute.

Monchengladbach gained momentum and produced another chance two minutes later, but Plea’s long-range effort was defused by Courtois.

As the match progressed, the hosts let the ball do the work and kept all men behind the ball.

Real lacked in penetration but came close through substitute Eden Hazard, whose strike hit the side netting in the 78th minute.

The visitors from Madrid then halved the deficit in the 87th minute when Casemiro’s header into the box found Benzema, who scored artistically from very close.

Monchengladbach was stunned and tried to protect its lead, whereas Real pressed forward. The visitors’ efforts paid off in the dying seconds of the game as Casemiro made the most of Sergio Ramos header to clinch a late draw on the road.

With the result, Shakhtar Donetsk tops Group B followed by Borussia Monchengladbach, FC Internazionale Milano and Real Madrid.

“It is a bitter draw for us. But we have to see the whole game. We played very well and gave Real a hard time. Real has the quality to score twice in the closing stages,” Monchengladbach head coach Marco Rose said.

