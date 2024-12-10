RDCs across the country asked to act tough on protests

Secretary to the President Calls for Action Against Protests

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Secretary to the Office of the President, Hajji Yunis Kakande, has urged Resident District/City Commissioners (RDCs) and District Internal Security Officers (DISOs) to block any protests aimed at expressing discontent with the government.

Speaking at the opening of a capacity-building workshop for RDCs and DISOs from the Bugisu and Sebei Sub-regions at Wash and Wills Hotel in Mbale City on Monday, Kakande emphasized that individuals dissatisfied with government actions should refrain from engaging in protests.

Kakande pointed out that there are appropriate channels through which people can voice their concerns and reach out to the government, rather than resorting to protests. He stressed that RDCs and DISOs must work to maintain peace and security by not allowing such protests in their areas of jurisdiction.

He further emphasized the need for RDCs to implement presidential directives on environmental protection and the Parish Development Model, ensuring that wetlands are protected from degradation and that people receive funds for the model according to established guidelines.

Asumin Nasike, the Mbale Resident City Commissioner, pledged to fight environmental degradation by halting all developments in wetlands and contributing to the continued fight against corruption.

Naome Nakawala, the Mbale Deputy Resident District Commissioner, stated that the capacity-building workshop would enhance their monitoring and supervisory role in the education sector, particularly in addressing the issue of extra fees charged at government-aided schools, where students are sent home for failing to pay.