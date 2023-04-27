Rape suspect drops dead in Mayuge Police cells

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga East have confirmed the death of 18-year-old, Bernard Ntende, who collasped and died while in detention at Mayuge Central Police Station. According to reports, Ntende was arrested on April 22, 2023, for rape and was detained at the police station. His body was discovered by duty police officers following calls from fellow detainees.

A police officer told URN on condition of anonymity that reports from fellow suspects indicate that Ntende had collapsed on the cemented floor of the cell at night. However, they ignored him, thinking he was trying to manipulate his way out of detention.

He was found in the same position the next morning, prompting them to call for assistance. Ntende appeared depressed and ignored food offered by both relatives and fellow inmates during his detention. This may have worsened his health, leading to his death.

Busoga East police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula, stated that duty officers had attempted to counsel Ntende to have his meals, but he ignored their pleas. Ntende had finished recording his statement, and the case file had been forwarded to the state attorney for review, causing a delay in his court appearance. The deceased’s body has been taken to Mayuge Health Center IV mortuary for a postmortem before being handed over to his family for burial.

****

URN