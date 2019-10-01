Quest for joint Opposition candidate dominates DP block retreat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The need for a joint opposition candidate dominated the DP block retreat that ended yesterday in Kalangala District. The Block is an alliance comprising the Democratic Party, People’s Development Party-PDP and the Social Democratic Party.

The group which has been in a retreat at Kawanga Forest Lodge in Kalangala Town Council has been discussing the democratic principles and the trajectory of the country in the forthcoming elections, over the last two days.

Speaking before a team of delegates on Monday morning, DP President Norbert Mao reechoed the need for a joint candidate, in order to give an edge to the opposition against the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Dr Lulume Bayiga, the former Secretary-General of the Democratic Party said there is need to engage other people and political organizations to ensure that they all agree on an opposition candidate to contest against the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Several Political parties including FDC and People Power, a Pressure group championed by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi have already expressed interest in fielding candidates in the forthcoming elections.

During the 2016 general election, Opposition Political Parties under The Democratic Alliance-TDA engaged in discussions to field a single candidate. However, the alliance failed after the principals disagreed on a Joint candidate.

Both Kizza Besigye of the Forum for Democratic Change and John Patrick Amama Mbabazi who led the alliance contested for Presidency. They lost to the incumbent Yoweri Museveni.

Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaaku, a member of the DP Block says there is need to have transparent negotiations with all other Political Parties including FDC and UPC to agree on a joint candidate in 2021.

