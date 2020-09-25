Putin proposes mending Russia-U.S. ties in info security

Moscow, Russia | XINHUA | Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed on Friday to the United States to improve cooperation on international information security.

“One of the main strategic challenges today is the risk of a large-scale confrontation in the digital sphere. A special responsibility for its prevention lies with the key players in the field of international information security,” Putin said in a statement published by the Kremlin.

In his four-point proposal, Putin suggested restoring full-scale, regular, inter-agency dialogue between Russia and the United States at a high level on key issues of ensuring international information security.

He said the two countries should support uninterrupted and effective functioning of communication channels via nuclear risk reduction centers, teams of rapid response to computer incidents, and high-level officials in charge of information security.

He also proposed an intergovernmental agreement on the prevention of incidents in the information space by analogy with the 1972 Soviet-U.S. Agreement on the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas.

Fourthly, Putin said the countries should exchange guarantees of non-intervention in each other’s internal affairs, including in elections, by using information and communication technologies (ICT) as well as other high-tech methods.

“We call on the United States to launch Russian-American professional expert dialogue on issues of international information security, without making it hostage to our political differences,” he added.

According to the Russian leader, these measures are aimed at increasing the level of trust between the two countries and ensuring the security and prosperity of their people.

“Addressing all countries, including the United States, I propose a global agreement on a political commitment not to be the first to strike others using ICT,” Putin said.

