Putin congratulates Xi on election as Chinese president

March 11, 2023

Xi Jinping, newly elected president of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, makes a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. Xi was unanimously elected president of the People’s Republic of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) on Friday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Beijing, China | Xinhua | Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent a message to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, warmly congratulating him on his election as Chinese president.

Putin said he would like to extend his warm congratulations to Xi on the occasion of his election as president of the People’s Republic of China.

The decision adopted by the National People’s Congress of China shows that Xi, as the head of state, enjoys high prestige and that the strategies he has formulated on promoting China’s economic and social development and on safeguarding China’s interests on the international stage have won the support of the Chinese people, Putin said.

The Russian side speaks highly of Xi’s contribution to strengthening the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Putin said, expressing his firm belief that with joint efforts of both sides, the Russia-China cooperation in various fields will continue to yield fruitful results.

Putin said he will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with Xi on major regional and international issues. He wishes that Xi will make new and greater achievements in promoting the welfare of the friendly Chinese people. ■

