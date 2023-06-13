PSU probes 13 police officers over conduct of raid at Sheikh Kamoga’s home

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police’s Professional Standards Unit – PSU is probing 13 police officers captured on Closed Circuit Television – CCTV cameras torturing teenagers at the home of Sheikh Yunus Kamoga in Tula, Kawempe Division in Kampala.

The video that has gone viral has sparked public debate and uproar from many people including the Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association (UMLA) that has since threatened to sue individual police officers seen unleashing brutality on the teenagers.

Police officers are seen in the video assaulting, kicking, gun butting and torturing victims. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said they have seen an online statement from UMLAS expressing dismay about the incident.

“We would like to assure the Muslim Community that 13 officers who participated in the raid have been suspended, and scheduled to appear before the disciplinary court. They also remain under investigation for torture and aggressive behaviour, pending retrieval of medical forms issued to the victims,” said Enanga.

The police and military raided Kamoga’s home on June 2, 2023 on claims that he was radicalizing 32 teenagers and other youth. This number has since increased to 45 according to security agencies.

It all started when Sarah Nabosa received a call from her son, Mubarak Mukiibi, a Senior Two student at St Lawrence London College informing her that his father, Twaha Mukiibi, had pulled him out from school and taken him to Kamoga’s home to undergo teachings of the Islamic Sharia Law.

Nabosa said she called her child’s father to know why he had removed the child from school but he instead started telling her uncoordinated stories. She later alerted police after she demanded for her son from Kamoga’s home in vain.

However, Kamoga explains that all the youths and teenagers were undergoing rehabilitation after their parents willingly brought them after they had become unruly. Kamoga insists that his rehabilitation services have been known for more than 20 years.

“Why did you have to break into my home in my absence yet you had enough time to come when I was around. Why break into my house and steal items including money. I am a law abiding citizen and I could have come if you wanted me,” Kamoga said while addressing the media following the raid at his home.

Much as 13 police officers are under probe and likely to face the force’s disciplinary court, security agencies have reminded Ugandans that police have powers to break-in or out of any premise, if there are reasonable grounds.

“It was therefore, not unlawful to break and enter into the home. The only challenge we had is that the officers did not display the right professional attitude, the force and the public expected of them. The abusive and excessive use of force, violated both the police code of conduct and the rights of victims,” said Enanga.

Nabosa 35, who kick started the search for her son and subsequent raid at Kamoga’s home is a businesswoman, based at Kitinda zone, Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality, in Wakiso district. It has since been established that Twaha Mukiibi picked the son from school on May 29, 2023 and took him to Kamoga’s home.

Seventeen out of the 45 teenagers and youths linked to Kamoga’s rehabilitation centre have since been reunited with their parents. Kamoga has been in confrontations with security agencies who have often accused him of engaging in terrorism acts but these claims have not been proven in courts of law.

