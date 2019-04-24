Prosecution asks court to convict Boda Boda 2010 suspects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prosecution has asked the General Court martial to convict the Boda Boda 2010 suspects for unlawful possession of fire arms and military stores, saying there is overwhelming evidence implicating them.

The suspects are Abdullah Kitata, the Patron Boda Boda 2010 Association, his driver, Ibrahim Sekajja, bodyguard, Sowali Ngobi, Joel Kibirige, Fred Bwanika, Amon Twinomujuni, John Ssebandeke, Hassan Ssebata, Matia Senfuka and Hussein Mugema.

In its closing arguments, prosecution led by Lt. Col. Raphael Mugisha informed court that the four prosecution witnesses clearly indicated that the suspects were found in possession of 55 rounds of ammunition, two pistols , Sub Machine Gun, military capes and uniforms.

The witnesses included Private Richard Kasaija, Corporal Richard Wanyama, a CMI detective attached to the Directorate of Counter Terrorism, Major David Agaba, the former operations Commander at CMI and Corporal Alex Baguma, the driver of the vehicle that picked up the suspects.

Mugisha criticized the defense assertion that the firearms found with Kitatta were signed by his body guard from the police armory, noting that there is no evidence to that effect.

Although the suspects presented Nickson Agasirwe, the former Commandant of the Police Special Investigations Unit-SIU to confirm that police armed the suspects, Mugisha said the witness was unreliable since he rose through the police ranks in unclear manner having joined in 2009.

He also explained that Agasirwe didn’t follow the right procedures while handing over the firearms to the suspects.

According to Police Standing Orders, a police officer acquires a firearm upon writing to the IGP with an attention note to the Director of Logistics, indicating the reasons for the request.

But the gun cannot be issued until the IGP sanctions the request with a written directive to the Director in Charge of Logistics. Agasirwe acted on a verbal order, according to his testimony.

Mugisha denied allegations by Kitata’s lawyers led by Shaban Sanywa that prosecution declined to produce the CCTV footage showing his arrest, saying they didn’t have interest in the said footage.

Kitata and his co accused were arrested from various places in Rubaga Division including Boda Boda 2010 offices and Vine Tea Hotel between January 19th and 21st 2018.

They were denied bail and have since been in detention. The case has been adjourned to April, 29th, 2019 for Kitatta’s lawyers to make their final submissions.

*****

URN