Professor Ogenga Latigo survives another accident

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Professor Morris Ogenga Latigo has sustained injuries in another serious accident he was involved in around Nakasongola district along Kampala-Gulu highway.

The accident involved Latigo’s car Mercedes Benz registration number UBG 961D and a Truck registration UBJ 070B belonging to Victoria Sugar Limited located in Luwero district.

Its reported that the accident occurred on Saturday night at 23:50 pm at Lubenge swamp in Nakasongola district along Kampala – Gulu highway.

Professor Latigo was heading to Kampala city and the truck in the same direction but destined to the Victoria Sugar plant located in Luwero.

According to a Police Statement released by ASP Sam Twineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, Professor Latigo who was driving himself rammed into the stationery truck loaded with sugarcane hence sustaining injuries.

The truck which was from Masindi had run out of fuel and parked on the road.

Twineamazima says that during the accident, Professor Latigo sustained minor injuries and Police rushed him to Bishop Ceaser Asili hospital for treatment

Twineamazima adds that the wreckage of both vehicles were towed to Kakooge Police Station to clear traffic along the highway.

Police has since launched manhunt for the truck driver for causing the accident.

This is fifth time Professor Latigo survives an accident

Prof. Ogenga Latigo, survived another nasty motor accident in January 2019 when his car overturned at Kalongo village on his way to Kitgum. In January 2011, Prof. Latigo was involved in another accident on the same Gulu-Kampala Highway in Kiryandongo district while returning from his constituency when his vehicle knocked a pedal cyclist to death.

In October 2009, Prof. Latigo survived a fatal accident along the same Kampala-Gulu Highway. His driver Sam Tabu Onyenya and a young woman identified as Innocent Awor died on the spot.

On January 30, 2018, the lawmaker was involved in another accident after his registration number UAV 269K rammed into a numberless trailer parked along Kampala Highway in Kakooge in Luwero District.

URN