Prof. Nangoli named UPPC Managing Director

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Associate Professor Sudi Nangoli was appointed the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) Managing Director starting July 10.

Prof. Nangoli, an academician replaces acting Managing Director Kenneth Oluka who has been tasked to caretake the publishing section where he will spearhead publishing of works including ministerial reports and policies, educational materials among others.

Prof. Nangoli has been a member of senior management at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS), since 2014 where served as the Ag. Dean at the Faculty of Business Administration.

He has previously been Dean and Programme Controller in charge of the Faculty of Management Sciences at Busitema University and sits on the Board of its Fund Company.

Prof. Nangoli has undertaken international consulting assignments in reputable organizations like the Institute of Certified public accountants in Uganda, the Somali Disaster Resilience Institute, and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) among others.

The new UPPC boss has a speciality in strategic management, business management, mindset change, entrepreneurship, and project management.

He holds a PhD in Business Management, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration majoring in project management. He is also a member of ACCA -UK, and CPA-U.

Prof. Nangoli has contributed to the printing and publishing industry by reviewing, editing, developing, and publishing peer-reviewed quality articles in the international and local fora.