Private security guard arrested for shooting dead UPDF soldier

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding a private Security guard for shooting to death a Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldier in Mbarara city. The suspect is Eldadi Kyakabale, who is attached to G and D Security Company limited while the deceased is Lance Corporal Denis Muhindo from the UPDF 2nd division Army barracks in Makenke.

Samson Kasasira the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson says the incident happened around 01:30 am on Tuesday at Nyakakoni cell in Ruti Nyakayojo division Mbarara city. He says Kyakabale was guarding classic wine factory while Muhindo was guarding Birya United Agencies Ruti.

According to Kasasira, preliminary police investigations show that the soldier was returning from a nearby bar when Kyakabale confronted him leading to a quarrel. He explains that during the scuffle, Kyakabale opened fire killing Muhindo on the spot. Kasasira says that police have recovered the killer weapon UG POL 42511105833 with two rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge from the scene of crime.

The deceased’s body is lying at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital mortuary pending postmortem as inquiries continue. James Omuganuro, a resident of the area says that they heard people quarrelling in Kiswahili and didn’t understand what the quarrel was about.

“It was around midnight when the two started shouting at each other. Drunkards are fond of making noise at this place as they head home so not until we heard a gunshot that we stopped thinking they were mere drunkards,” he said.

The shooting incident comes a week after another one happened in Isingiro district where unidentified assailants raided the home of Lawrence Sebusade. They shot him dead and left his wife, Juliana Mbabazi nursing severe injuries. Police recovered an AK47 rifle and one bullet cartridge from the deceased’s home in Rwakinono cell, Kiryaburo parish Rugaaga town council.

URN