Prisons raise alert level for Christmas and new year

There are over 78,000 prisoners who will spend their Christmas in the cells.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All prison units and commanders across the country have been put on high alert – Standby Class One.

According to the Press statement released by Frank Baine Mayanja the Spokesperson of Uganda Prison Service, the Commissioner General of Prisons has declared that they should be on standby class one effective from December 16th to 18th January 2025.

Baine explained that the festive season brings excitement among prisoners and staff leading to potential security lapses. He said in the prevailing terrorism threat, there was a need to heighten security across all the prison units and guidelines should be strictly adhered to.

The Commissioner General also directed that the officers strengthen and enhance prison safety, security and intelligence as well as coordinate with other security agencies to ensure vigilance.

Baine said that during this period hiring of prisoners to work in farms has been suspended and unauthorized persons in barracks banned.

The prison guards were also directed to regulate admissions of prisoners to outside health centres and enhance deployment was necessary

“Any officer who breaches the guidelines shall be held liable as an individual,” Baine said in the statement.

In another statement clarifying the orders, Baine said that prison visits would be suspended on 24th December this year and resume on January 3rd,2025.

“Uganda Prisons Service remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of prisoners, staff and the public. Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated” Baine said in the statement.

In security, Standby Class One is the highest level of alertness and in this time all the prison staff will remain on duty ready for deployment to respond to any emergency.

