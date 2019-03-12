Priest in fear as his anti-Museveni book draft leaks to ISO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reverend Father Denis Mayanja, a catholic priest attached to Masaka diocese is in fear following the leakage of the draft of his book titled “People Power” to Internal Security Organization-ISO operatives.

The priest started writing the book that points out the deficiencies of president, Yoweri Museveni’s leadership in 2017.

However, his manuscript leaked to security operatives before it could go to print. The book advocates for civil uprisings as a cradle for good and democratic governance in Uganda.

Written in English, the book summarizes historical events that have shaped Uganda’s politics since independence until Museveni took over state power with his National Resistance Army-NRA in what he calls veneered Uganda’s liberation struggle that has turned out to benefit a few individuals.

Reverend Mayanja shades a picture of a government that has gradually been slipping off public expectations since the 1990’s to condone different forms of injustices mated out on underprivileged Ugandans including intolerance to divergent political opinions.

It is this group of people that Mayanja, says he craves to empower with courage to check on the excesses of those in leadership positions and effectively hold them accountable for their actions.

He bemoans the injustices people face at the hands of state agents who are expected to protect them.

Reverend Mayanja says he decided to write the book out of his moral obligation to push for better leadership, deserving of a country that endured ugly scenes of war in the past.

“The book can be used by any political grouping as long as they understand the spirit under, which it written,” he said when asked about its title. “People power” is associated with a group of political activists aligned to the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine.

According to Rev. Mayanja, the country could have made wrong choices in the past, which he says can only be resolved by invoking the solidarity of Ugandans to demand for equal justice.

Perusing through a draft copy of his book, Rev. Mayanja, said he isn’t afraid of any repercussions that may arise out of his literature, which he says intends to return the country to the right track.

He says some of his confidants he entrusted to edit the draft copy of the book betrayed the trucks and leaked it to ISO operatives.

Rev. Mayanja blames this state spies planted in the church, but says he is determined to release his book for public consumption.

Livingstone Luttamaguzi, the Greater Masaka Region Internal Security Officer couldn’t be reached by our reporter for a comment as he wasn’t at his office. He known mobile phone was also turned off.

But Major David Muwanga Kibirango, one of the operatives under the Masaka ISO Region Offices recently opened up about his schemes to compromise priests who are critical of government in the area.

He made the threats at the funeral of Reverend Father Gerald Mukwaya, a close associate of Rev, Mayanja in Kalungu district last week.

President Museveni has severally cautioned cultural and religious leaders against meddling in politics, arguing that it is not part of their duties.