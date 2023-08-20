Presidents of Kenya, South Sudan resolve to boost infrastructure to spur trade

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | Kenya and South Sudan leaders on Saturday agreed to pursue joint infrastructure projects to boost regional integration and spur trade between the two countries.

Visiting South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a fiber optic cable along the road linking Eldoret in northwest Kenya and Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

“They also agreed to complete the construction of the 11-km Nadapal to Nakodok road to boost business between the two nations,” the Kenyan presidency said in a joint statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Ruto said his government is keen on implementing the infrastructural projects under the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport Corridor project (LAPSSET) which will enhance connectivity, further integration and boost intra-regional trade for shared prosperity.

Ruto said Kenya and South Sudan have also agreed to exploit the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to increase trade between the two nations.

On his part, Kiir committed to hastening the implementation of the agreements to unlock the economic and social benefits of increased trade.

The two leaders also discussed peace and security in Africa and the conflict in Sudan where fighting between Sudanese armed forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have forced about 700,000 refugees and asylum seekers to flee across Sudan’s many borders into neighboring countries, destabilizing the entire region.

During the meeting, Kiir pledged to support efforts to de-escalate armed engagements and restore peace in Sudan.