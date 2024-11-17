Presidential debate set for 7pm today

Presidential candidates

✳ Dr. Andrew Akashaba

✳ Dr. Joseph Byaruhanga

✳ Dr. Richard Kirigwajjo

✳ Dr. Ben Ssenkera

✳ Dr. Ismail Asiimwe

✳ Dr. David Nelson Okello

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) makes history today when they host a Presidential Elections Debate for candidates expected to lead them after the Annual General Meeting due in 10days time in Mbarara. Six candidates will take to Zoom at 7pm to share their manifestos and strategy ahead of elections set for November 28.

According to elections coordinator, Dr Jackson Twebaze Ndahayo, the scheduled Zoom debate will take place for two hours from 7pm. ” The link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/93421635731?pwd=Z3VLaUVmZ3ZkOW5xTFJkenNmRXh2dz09 while the Meeting ID is 934 2163 5731 and Passcode is HOTSEAT.”

Dr Twebaze Ndahayo said, that to ensure a successful debate, he had requested that candidates submit a short biography, manifesto, and official pictures, prepare a 5-minute speech outlining their intentions and agenda and get ready to answer questions from the general audience.

Each candidate will have 5 uninterrupted minutes to present their speech.

Kasibule concludes term this month

The Uganda Veterinary Association will elect a new President November 29th at the conclusion of their week long Farmers exhibition, symposium and Annual General Meeting in Mbarara. The UVA limits the term of a President to two terms.

Dr Daniel Kasibule from Mpigi, first elected in 2021, will hand over to either of four contestants. That is either current treasurer Dr Ben Ssenkera, Dr Andrew Akashaba, Dr Joseph Byaruhanga or Dr Richard Kirigwajjo who have shown interest in contesting for the post at the AGM.

Dr Richard Kirigwajjo contested in 2021 and was edged out by Dr Kasibule.

General Secretary Dr Boniface Obbo has opted not continue despite being eligible. He said he will be committed to other engagements in the next few years, but, is also giving opportunities for other veterinarians to serve.

“All veterinarians who have so far expressed interest to contest for various positions in the national executive are my friends and I don’t doubt their commitment and ability to serve the profession. We continue to encourage other colleagues to come up to express interest to serve,” Obbo said.

CANDIDATES FOR OTHER UVA POSITIONS

Vice President

1.Dr. Nabadda Madrine

2.Dr. Joshua Waiswa

General Secretary

1..Dr. Eseru David

2..Dr. William Blatter SSENDAULA

3.Dr Silver Masiko

4.Dr Abubaker Mayanja

Deputy General Secretary

1.Dr. Seguya Kizito Bills

Treasurer

1. .Dr. Jesse Mukisa Mutesasira

Deputy Treasurer

1.Dr. Kiragga Micheal

CVA councillor

1.Dr. Omaido Edward

1. Dr Brian Kyagulanyi

2. Dr Kabuuka Tony

3. .Dr Simon Massa