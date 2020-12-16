President Museveni tells Kasese residents not to vote opposition MPs

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has asked the people of Kasese not to vote opposition leaders in next year’s elections.

For close to two decades, Kasese District has been voting Opposition leaders from Members of Parliament to lower local councils.

In the 2016 General Election, the opposition swept all six parliamentary seats in the district. The seats included Kasese Woman MP, Kasese Municipality, Busongora North, Busongora South, Bukonzo East and Bukonzo West. The District LCV seat is also currently occupied by Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo, a member of the FDC party.

Museveni who on Tuesday evening met with NRM leaders at Nyakasanga playgrounds in Kasese municipality blamed the slow growth of the district to opposition leaders who do not present to him issues affecting the residents.

Museveni says his government is focusing on transformation and therefore he needs leaders who can work with him to transform the district.

Museveni also reminded the leaders to advocate for peace and shun all acts of tribalism and differences based on religion. Museveni says the two have been Africa’s biggest problems.

Museveni also re-echoed his message on economic empowerment asking the people of Kasese to adopt commercial farming.

However, Museveni was silent on the issue of releasing the Rwenzururu cultural leader and royal guards.

Museveni also didn’t give a government position regarding handling disasters and helping persons who have overtime been affected by floods.

Christine Muhindo, the Presidential Advisor for Rwenzori reminded the President to integrate issues of the environmental disasters and modern agriculture in his plans.

Ben Kithutha, a resident in Nyakasanga says that Museveni should have committed himself on releasing Mumbere and what plans he has for the people of Kasese when he retains power.

URN