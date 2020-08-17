President Museveni fulfills UGX 170m pledge to NRM leaders in Gulu, Omoro

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has fulfilled a pledge to support sub county NRM chairpersons and youth groups in Gulu and Omoro districts.

The President had pledged 10 million Shillings, a pair of oxen and an ox-plough to each of the NRM sub-county chairpersons in the districts. But the pledge had remained pending since 2016.

He on top of this made another pledge in 2018 to contribute 20 million Shillings to two youth groups in Northern Uganda. The money is meant to help the two groups; National Youth Coalition for Movement and Amuru Youth Movement Arise to obtain startup capital and fight household poverty among members.

The pledges have now been fulfilled and delivered to the beneficiaries by William Nokrach, the Parliamentary representative for persons with disabilities in Northern Uganda. The package which was delivered on Saturday at the NRM party offices at Caribbean Grill, Gulu and Olwal Mucaja Primary school in Amuru district altogether contained 170 million Shillings.

Nokrach said the oxen and ox-ploughs are yet to be secured by the party secretariat and added that he has a commitment from President Yoweri Museveni that whatever is pending will be cleared at a later stage. However, Nokrach castigated the chairpersons for being impatient citing threats issued earlier in the year over the same unfulfilled pledges.

Gift Aber, the NRM chairperson of Laroo division says she is going to plan how to utilize her money to fight poverty from her family.

Geoffrey Okot, the party chairperson for Unyama sub county says that they were forced to run to the media following rumours that their money had been given out by the president but swindled by some people within the party.

Richard Ayella, the chairperson of the National Youth Coalition for NRM mobilization-Amuru district says they will inject the money into the already existing SACCO which supports various ventures by the youths across the district. The SACCO has 1200 members.

******

URN