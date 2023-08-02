Premier Nabbanja convenes crisis meeting to defuse Amolatar land tensions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In response to the escalating land clashes between the residents of Amolatar and Nakasongola districts, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has scheduled an urgent crisis meeting on Thursday, 3 August 2023. The violent clash erupted on July 16, 2023, when residents of Namasale Town Council in Amolatar protested against Juliet Katushabe, who claimed ownership of approximately 100 acres of land as the administrator of Late Kawaki Nafutali’s estate.

The situation intensified when Katushabe, through her lawyers, called for a dialogue assembly with the occupants of the disputed land, leading to further unrest and destruction of property. The clashes have now taken on tribal and ethnic dimensions between the Lango and Baruuli communities, causing disruptions to trade and commerce in Namasale Town Council and Lenko Landing Sites.

In response to the urgent plea for intervention, Noah Mutebi Wanzala, the Nakasongola County member of parliament, wrote to the Office of the Prime Minister, urging immediate action to defuse the crisis. In her August 1 2023 letter, Prime Minister Nabbanja summoned key government officials, including the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Local Government, the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, as well as the Prime Minister of Buruuli Kingdom, to the crisis meeting.

“This, therefore, is to invite you for a meeting on Thursday 3 August 2023 at 2:30 pm on the First-Floor Boardroom, Office of the Prime Minister, to discuss the issues with a view to reconciling the worrying parties,” Premier Nabbanja’s letter read. All Members of Parliament, Resident District Commissioners, District Chairpersons, and District Internal Security Officers of the Nakasongola and Amolatar Districts have also been invited to participate in the meeting.

The violent protest and unrest drew the attention of Parliament, with Speaker Anita Among condemning the clashes during a plenary sitting on July 17, 2023. She directed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to urgently intervene and investigate the situation to restore peace and stability in the affected regions.

