Preliminary investigation reveal miscommunication in officer’s fatal shooting

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Preliminary investigations into the murder of Lance Corporal Yeremiah Turyamureeba, also known as “Paper,” suggest that a miscommunication between two officers may have played a role in the tragic incident.

According to Mbarara District Police Commander Emmanuel Bwambale, a misunderstanding occurred between the two officers regarding identification. The police officer allegedly asked the UPDF officer to identify himself and explain his presence in the FFU barracks.

Tragically, during the ensuing argument, Turyamureeba was shot three times in the chest at close range, resulting in his immediate death. Bwambale dismissed claims of an underlying conflict between the two officers, emphasizing that the sister forces are not in conflict and are jointly involved in the investigation of the case.

Lance Corporal Yeremiah Turyamureeba from the UPDF Ruhengyere Engineering Brigade in Kiruhura District, was shot and killed by Police Constable Charles Opio from the Field Force Unit (FFU) in Mbarara City on Friday evening. The incident occurred around 6:00 PM in the Police Cell at the Field Force Unit residence, located opposite the Bank of Uganda.

Turyamureeba was allegedly visiting his cousin’s brother at the time. However, the family of Turyamureeba is demanding justice, expressing concerns about the transparency of the police investigation into his death. Relatives claim that they have reached out to various offices for information but have received no updates since the incident on Friday evening.

Grace Birungi, Turyamureeba’s sister, insists on a thorough investigation into how the two officers from different entities encountered each other and what triggered the fatal misunderstanding.

The family has numerous questions regarding the person who shot their brother, as he was unknown to Turyamureeba and had no apparent connection with him. Enid Komujuni, another sister, suspects foul play in the postmortem examination, for which they have been asked to pay 150,000 shillings. She argues that since it was one of their own who committed the crime, the police should cover all related expenses.

Maj Ninsiima Rwemijuma, the 2nd Division Army Spokesperson, refutes the family’s claims, stating that joint investigative teams from the Police and the UPDF are actively working to establish the facts surrounding the shooting. He assures the family that they will receive a comprehensive report once the investigations are concluded.

Emmanuel Bwambale, the Mbarara District Police Commander, denies withholding information from the family and assures them that a detailed report will be provided after the completion of the investigations. He further expresses his intention to investigate the matter of the charged fees for the postmortem, as it should have been provided free of charge by the hospital.

Turyamureeba Yeremiah, the youngest of ten children born to Mr. and Mrs. Yedidiya Biryomumaisho of Kigabagaba Bwera Kyeizoba in Igara Bushenyi District, joined the Army in 2009. He graduated with a diploma in water engineering and plumbing from Lugazi Technical Institute.

At the time of his death, Turyamureeba had served in the armed forces for 14 years, stationed at various Army installations within the water sector of the engineering department, including Lugazi, Moroto, Magamaga, 2nd Division Makenke in Mbarara, and participated in the Uganda peacekeeping mission in Somalia under UGABAG XIII in 2014.

Birungi reveals that Turyamureeba leaves behind twelve children and had been divorced from his wife for the last two years.

***

URN