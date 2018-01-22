Pope Francis urges DR Congo to ‘avoid all forms of violence’

Lima, Peru | AFP | Pope Francis called Sunday for authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo to “avoid all forms of violence” after a crackdown on protesters in the capital left six dead.

Francis, who was in Peru on the final day of a South American tour, called on “authorities of the African country, officials and all people” to “avoid all forms of violence and seek solutions for the common good.”

Witnesses said security forces in Kinshasa fired live rounds and tear gas to disperse demonstrators who had gathered after Catholic church leaders called for a peaceful protest against Joseph Kabila’s 17-year rule.

The UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO said six people were killed in Kinshasa and 49 others injured nationwide in anti-Kabila rallies.