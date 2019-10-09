Poor state of Fort Portal roads anger users

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Fort Portal are protesting the poor state of roads in the area.

The roads have developed deep galleys, large potholes filled with stagnant water, are slippery and others have broken culverts.

The most affected roads include Maguru – Itara road that measures about 0.7 kilometres.

It connects Fort Portal – Kamwenge road and Fort Portal- Kasese road.

Culverts along the road broke down about two weeks ago, and this has forced water to flood in the road and make it impossible for pedestrians to cross.

Currently, some Boda Boda cyclists have turned the damaged part of the road into a washing bay.

Rogers Musinguzi, a resident of the area, blames the municipality leadership for the poor state of the road, saying they have failed to act.

Kasande Richard, a Boda Boda cyclist, adds that the road was a shortcut from Harubaho in East Division Fort Portal to Kacwamba and other areas in the town. He now says that with the terrible state of the road, most of the customers are avoiding it and opting for other longer routes thereby denying them business.

The other affected road starts from Buhinga playground to the Kabarole District headquarters in East Division Fort Portal. The spot adjacent to the playground has been affected by the overflow from River Mpanga making it so slippery and flooded with stagnant water. The remaining part of the road is characterized by deep galleys, potholes and narrowness.

Last week, Boda Boda riders protested by blocking the road with tree branches, saying it didn’t deserve to be open for traffic. However, police quickly intervened, removed the tree branches, and called for calmness.

Another road in an appalling state is the Kacwamba – Kinyamasika – Harubaho.

Culverts along the road have since cracked, creating deep trenches across some spots of the road.

Rose Kansiime, a resident of Harubaho says transport along the road to and from Kacwamba has since increased from 2,000 shillings to 3,000 shillings. She calls upon the leaders to work on the road to avoid looming accidents.

The Mayor Fort Portal Municipality, Rev Willy Kintu Muhanda, says they are aware of the state of roads but are constrained by lack of funds and road equipment. He discloses that they currently have only one grader which is also too old and keeps breaking down.

However, he says that there are plans to make emergency repairs on the most affected roads.

******

URN