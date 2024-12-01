Poor parenting, petty jobs blamed for high dropout rate in West Nile

Moyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Primary school headteachers in West Nile have attributed the high dropout rate of Primary Seven candidates to parental neglect and the lure of numerous petty jobs that attract learners. The number of candidates in West Nile has been decreasing by thousands over the past two years.

Records from the West Nile Primary Schools Headteachers’ Association (WENIPSHA) show that in 2022, 46,456 candidates sat for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), but the number dropped to 41,341 in 2023, marking a decline of 5,115 candidates. This year, the number of candidates who sat for the PLE dropped by 2,455.

Dominic Bunia, the Publicity Secretary of WENIPSHA and Chairperson of the Koboko District Primary Headteachers’ Association said many learners are attracted to business opportunities that offer immediate cash, leading them to drop out of school. Bunia also pointed out that some parents do not support their children’s education, and most learners lack basic scholastic materials, which contributes to their disinterest in school.

Godfrey Free Adrawa, the Chairperson of the Moyo District Primary Headteachers’ Association, argued that many learners drop out in Primary Seven because they are forced to juggle their responsibilities at home while facing limited access to scholastic materials.

Adrawa explained that many girls who become pregnant before sitting for the PLE automatically drop out, as parents are often unwilling to send them back to school. He emphasized that while girls who get pregnant during primary education should be encouraged to return to school, parents must also be sensitized on the importance of supporting their daughters’ return to education.

Jacob Oduti Ukuni, the Headteacher of Nyonjo Primary School and Vice Secretary of the Moyo District Primary Headteachers’ Association said many parents do not track their children’s performance in school or even ensure that they attend school regularly.

Natal Enaku, the Chairperson of the Academics Committee of WENIPSHA, urged school heads to investigate the underlying causes of the high dropout rate in Primary Seven so that effective solutions can be implemented.

According to the 2024 National Housing and Population Census results, 32.2% of children in West Nile between the ages of 6 and 12 are not in school.

URN