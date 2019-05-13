POMA: Police promises to secure Gen Muntu’s Party launch

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force has announced that it has finalized plans to secure the official launch of Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu’s political party; the Alliance for National Transformation. Muntu broke away from FDC last year after losing the presidency to Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala today that the party leaders had written to the Inspector General of Police in addition to holding meetings where they availed all the requirements for public gatherings in line with the Public Order Management Act-POMA.

He says that the team had finalized modalities on how the entire event will be secured and held as planned, on Monday, May 22. Police said that the Kampala Metropolitan police team has already been instructed to secure the event and assured participants of security.

“We held consultations with ANT team organizing the event and we want to assure participants of their safety. Territorial police at Kampala Metropolitan is ready for this event,” Enanga said.

Enanga said police prepared to protect any gatherings organized by individuals and organizations provided they are within the laws that govern public gatherings.

“We do welcome all individuals and organizations and ask them to harmonize with police and work with the laws,” Enanga said.

Police have blocked more than five meetings organized by the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC in the last one month. They’ve also blocked 124 music concerts of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine since 2017.

URN