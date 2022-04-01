Politicians barred from discussing first Rwenzururu king monument

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu cultural institution has barred leaders in Kasese from discussing matters related to the erecting of a statue in memory of the Institution’s first King Isaya Mukirania Kibanzanga. Mukirania was the father of the sitting King Charles Wesley Mumbere.

In February, a private member’s motion seeking the approval of the monument of the foundational king was ejected from the order paper of the Kasese Central Division council prompting a protest by a cross-section of councillors.

The proponents of the idea who stormed out of the council meeting have since accused the speaker Medard Muramuzi of harboring sinister motives. They have also been planning to mobilise residents to erect the statue at the Kasese-Mbarara road round-about as a way of ‘portraying the Bakonzo culture and identity to the world.’

But the Kingdom Prime Minister Joseph Kule Muranga said that whereas the idea is welcome, the structure of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu including the royal family, clan leaders and the cabinet should first own it and then go ahead to request the relevant authorities to guide where the monument can be erected.

“A lot of commotion has been generated because of that discussion,” Muranga said in a letter to political leaders. The communication added that the royal family, the clan leaders, chieftains and the entire cabinet held a meeting and resolved that there should not be any debate by politicians on the same. However, the Kingdom structures should go on to negotiate with the relevant authorities he added.

“In the same way, we have many heroes who have helped in building our community and we would like to name some of the streets and roads in our towns after them….” he added.

But Martin Safari, the Kasese Central Division chairperson says they will now interest the Kingdom leadership to regard the matter as a priority for the benefit of all communities in Rwenzori.

