Policeman shoots colleague dead in Nakapiripirit

Nakapiripirit, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Nakapiripirit district in Karamoja sub region are investigating circumstances under which PC Enatu Charles, attached to Kakomongole Astu zonal headquarters in Kakomongole sub county, Nakapiripirit district was shot dead by his colleague.

The incident that took place on Monday at 6pm in Kokomongole village, Akuyam parish, Kakomongole sub county left residents in shock.

Mary Goreti Akidi, one of the residents said they heard a gun shot and everyone took off for their life.

“We started gathering strength to go to the scene only to find a police officer lying in a pool of blood,” she said.

Mathew Lokol, the chairperson of Kakomongole village said the incident needs to be invested thoroughly adding that there could have been some conflicts between the two officers.

Micheal Longole, the Karamoja regional police spokesperson identified the deceased as Charles Enatu.

He said the body of the deceased is currently at Tokora health centre in Nakapiripirit district.

“We have arrested Charles Olyet who shot the deceased to help with our investigations,” he said.

According to Longole, the motive of the shooting is not yet established.

He appealed the general public to calm down saying the situation is “normal”.

URN