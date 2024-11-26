Policeman knocked dead as driver dodges big pothole

Kassanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kassanda police fraternity is mourning the death of their colleague, Moses Aliguma, who was killed in a road accident on Monday evening at Nakiganda village, along the Mityana-Mubende road.

Aliguma, who was riding a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle (UFP 815R), was struck by a Fuso Fighter milk tanker, which was trying to dodge a pothole. The Fuso Fighter, registered as UBA 135G, was driven by an unidentified individual.

SP Racheal Kawala, the Wamala regional police spokesperson, said the driver of a motor vehicle was driving from Mityana side heading to Mubende side. “Unfortunately, he swerved off his lane while trying to dodge potholes at Nakiganda and knocked the rider of the motorcycle who was riding from the opposite direction on his lane,” SP Kawala said.

Much as the cause of the crash connects to the bad state of the road, SP Kawala said police have commenced investigations into reckless driving which caused the death of their colleague. Police say it was wrong for the driver to leave his lane.

“The rider died on the spot. The cause of the accident was reckless driving by the driver of motor vehicle UBA 135G Fuso truck who left his lane. Efforts are on to have the driver of the motor vehicle identified, arrested, and brought to book,” Kawala said.

The scene of the accident was visited, examined, and documented by the Kassanda traffic team, led by the District Traffic Officer. Aliguma’s body was taken to the Kiganda Health Centre mortuary, pending a postmortem. Last year alone, more than 10 police officers were knocked dead and majority were traffic law enforcers. The policemen and women were knocked along Ntinda Stretcher, Jinja Road near UMI entrance, Bugolobi, Nansana and Wakiso.

URN