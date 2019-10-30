Police writes to URA, telecom compaines over impounded items

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have written to Uganda Revenue Authority- URA and telecom companies seeking ownership details of the suspected stolen items.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said police is waiting for response from URA and telecom companies in order to establish the owners of the numerous motorcycles and mobile phones that were impounded in last Thursday’s crackdown on suspected dealers of stolen items.

The operation was conducted by Uganda People Defence Forces –UPDF, Military Police, Crime Intelligence, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Field Force Unit –FFU, Flying Squad Unit –FSU and Crime Investigations Directorate –CID.

It was conducted at Muganzirwazza plaza where 250 suspects were arrested and several suspected stolen motorcycles, spare parts and motor vehicle engines were impounded. Two other groups conducted operations at Mutaasa Kafeero Plaza and Cooper Complex where several people were arrested, phones, laptops and TV screens impounded.

Enanga says that 2,524 mobile phones, 280 laptops, 10 Central Processing Units –CPUs and 25 TV screens were impounded at Cooper Complex and Mutaasa Kafeero Plaza in the afternoon operation on October 24.

In addition, security agencies confiscated 141 suspected stolen complete motorcycles of which 114 are being kept at CID headquarters at Kibuli while 27 others are at Natete Police Station.

Enanga said at Muganzirwazza, security forces also impounded fifteen motor vehicle engines, nineteen motorcycle shells, eight motorcycle reams, eighty exhaust pipes and twenty motorcycle frames.

Of the more than 300 arrested suspected dealers in stolen items, security forces, 208 are still in police custody while others were released after they established that they were unsuspecting clients who had gone to purchase the items.

At least 119 suspects are being detained at Natete Police Station, 60 at Kampala Central Police Station –CPS and 29 at Katwe Police Division headquarters.

Enanga explained that the remaining suspects in different police cells include one hundred mechanics, twenty-seven phone repairers picked at Cooper Complex, six shop attendant and eight suspected Boda Boda riders who allegedly transport stolen items.

