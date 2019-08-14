Police struggling to obtain CCTV footage on Ziggy Wine death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are still struggling to access footage from a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera at Mulago Hospital, showing how musician Ziggy Wine was admitted to the facility.

Ziggy Wine, a member of Fire Base Crew, succumbed to injuries allegedly sustained in an accident along the Kampala-Northern bypass. However, his relatives say that he was kidnapped, tortured and later dumped at Mulago hospital, from where he breathed his last.

His death has also sparked accusations and counter accusations between security agencies and members of People Power, a pressure group championed by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine. According to the police, Ziggy Wine’s death is being used by politicians for political capital.

As Ziggy Wine’s relatives and People Power claim he was dumped at Mulago Hospital by his tormentors, police say he was ridden to the hospital on a Boda boda by good Samaritans from Hope Clinic in Kyebando where he had been rushed for first aid.

But Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says Mulago Hospital is yet to release the CCTV footage to police detectives to prove circumstances under which the musician was admitted to the Hospital.

Enanga said Mulago Hospital management informed the police that CCTV footage of July 21, when Zigy Wyne was reportedly taken there by good Samaritans had already been transferred to the hospital’s main footage server and achieve center.

The hospital asked detectives to try again between July 17 and 21 when the footage will have been retrieved from the achieve.

Police paraded a team of seven eyewitnesses and a woman, Loy Atworo, who was allegedly knocked by Zigy Wyne at Kyebando around 7 pm on July 21 in an accident that allegedly led to his death.

